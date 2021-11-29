Police searching for Jacksonville ‘BB Gun Bandits’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for suspect(s) that have been vandalizing windows of businesses with what is presumed to be a BB gun or pellet gun.

The vandals have been nicknamed the ‘BB Gun Bandits’ and have been causing problems for numerous businesses across the city since around Nov. 1, including the Jacksonville Public Library. It has been reported that these vandals strike in the middle of the night, shooting their BB or pellet gun at random businesses along city streets.

Police said that more than 20 windows have been damaged and the total damage costs have stacked up to more than $20,000.

According to police intel, even though the suspects are unknown at this time, there are persons of interest. One in particular is a silver Jeep Liberty, which has been captured on video at the scene of one of the vandalism sites.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers are offering a $500 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest. Police also said that there are individual citizens offering rewards for information on the bandits as well. Those who wish to contact police directly to report information or property damage are encouraged to call investigator Houston Munsinger at (903) 339-3340.

The city of Jacksonville has also advised that residents and business owners inspect their exterior windows daily, as the damage may not be noticeable at a casual glance.