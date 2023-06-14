KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals that burglarized the local Super Food Mart.
On June 7 around 4:30 a.m., individuals are seen on surveillance footage stealing from the Super Food Mart located at 206 SH 31. Officials said the suspects left the scene heading east on Kings Highway in a white SUV.
“If you have any information as to these person’s identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2306-0550”The Kilgore Police Department