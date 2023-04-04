CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police said they are seeking information after two suspects robbed the clerk at OK Food Store on South Fourth Street at gunpoint Monday night around 8:50 p.m.

“Upon entering the store both suspects displayed a handgun and ordered the clerk to hand over the money from the cash register,” officials said. “The suspects ended up taking the cash register drawer with them as they fled the store.”

The suspects were last seen, according to police, running down West Austin Street. Officers are still investigating, and police said they are working to obtain video surveillance from the store and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.