MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation.

Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre. The gunshot victim was able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was interviewed by Marshall Police.

A subsequent investigation ensued, and information was relayed about Bray to authorities.

Bray has been arrested, but Marshall Police Department is still investigating the situation and has asked for anyone with any information regarding this shooting, to please contact:

Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969