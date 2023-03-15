Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A report filed to the Texas Attorney General’s office revealed more details on Sunday’s fatal officer-involved-shooting in Longview.

According to the report, on March 12 at approximately 3:35 a.m., a White Oak Police Officer observed a vehicle with a flat front tire traveling west on Highway 80. When the vehicle made a u-turn in the intersection to head east on Highway 80, the officer activated his lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly did not stop.

The driver continued into the city of Longview and stopped at Loop 281 and Highway 31 and ran from the vehicle while allegedly shooting several rounds from a handgun in an unknown direction, according to the report.

The individual ran to a parking lot on the north side of Highway 31 where police said that he turned and pointed the firearm at the pursuing officers. The report states that White Oak Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and Longview Police opened fire on the individual.

The individual was identified as Danny Jackson and police said they gave him first aid and transported Jackson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.