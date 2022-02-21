HOUSTON (KETK) – Police in Houston are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a father and son were found dead on Sunday.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the two were found at the Pines Condominiums in west Houston.

Houston PD said it appeared the father suffocated his teenage son then used an “edged weapon” to take his own life.

The report stated that the mother found the bodies around 1:30 p.m. The identities of the father and son were not released as of this writing.

The father was believed to be in his 50s while the son was 19 years old. KPRC also reported that the son was disabled and used a wheelchair.