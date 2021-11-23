Police: Texas man accused of running over HPD officer to avoid arrest

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston man is charged with several crimes after police say he ran over a police officer on Sunday.

31-year-old Wilmer Pacheco Rivera was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated assault of a family member, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Police claim that Rivera was having a child custody battle with a woman and they had gotten into an altercation at a grocery store parking lot. Investigators say he struck her car with his vehicle several times while his 1-year-old child was inside with him.

The woman called 911 and fled to the police station. Rivera allegedly followed her to the police station and began damaging her car with his hand once she arrived.

KPRC says that Rivera attempted to back out of the parking lot when officers tried to detain him. An officer was caught by the door of his car. Rivera dragged and then ran over the officer, who was not identified in the report.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital. The 22-year-old woman and her son were not injured. Rivera was taken into custody after pulling him over later in Houston.