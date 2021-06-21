Police: Texas man shoots girlfriend and her mother

Houston police investigate shooting where a man is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother on June 20, 2021. (Photo: KPRC)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two women were fatally shot Sunday morning and the suspect got into a shootout with Houston police officers, according to the department.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1000 block of East Tri Oak Lane, a neighborhood just north of I-10 in western Houston.

When they arrived, they saw a woman get out of her car and walk toward the home. After knocking on the door, the man opened it and shot her at point-blank range.

Assistant HPD Chief Yasar Bashir said during a briefing to our NBC-affiliate KPRC that the officers told the man to drop his gun and he then fired multiple rounds at them. At least two of his bullets hit their patrol car.

One of the officers fired back, striking him multiple times. He then barricaded himself inside the home. The officers requested backup, an ambulance, and SWAT officers.

Later that morning, the suspect voluntarily gave himself up and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

When officers entered the home, they found a second woman that they said was the suspect’s girlfriend. She was pronounced dead at the scene along with the woman who was shot at the door.

The identities of everyone involved has not been released due to relatives needing to be notified.