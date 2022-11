TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil.

According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time.

Police are currently on the scene and were dispatched around 6:25 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.