Police: Two officers shot in Houston, 1 possible suspect dead

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two law enforcement officers were shot in northeast Houston early Monday morning while conducting a search warrant and one possible suspect is dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

The shooting was reported just after 7:30 a.m. It is unclear as of this writing which agency the two officers serve. They have both been taken to local hospitals.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC showed medical helicopters at the scene of the shooting. Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.