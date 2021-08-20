Police: Tyler woman in custody after stabbing man at gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man Friday morning at a gas station.

Local police released a statement saying that officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Third Street to reports of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to UT Health East Texas and is in critical condition. Police have a female “in custody for this incident,” according to their statement. They said the actual assault appeared to take place at a gas station at the intersection of US 69 North and Loop 323, which is the last major stoplight as drivers head toward the interstate.

No names have been released in the case and it was not revealed how the two people knew each other.

Details are limited in this case but KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available