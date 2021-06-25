Police uncover love triangle in investigation of shooting that wounded Texarkana man

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities uncover a possible love triangle during an investigation of a shooting that injured a Texarkana man.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday 24-year-old Kristoffer Michael Landers showed up at Wadley Regional Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to the upper body. When deputies arrived at the hospital Landers told them that he had been shot at a home in the 100 block of Cancun St.

Deputies later arrived at the home and questioned 22-year-old Kevin Melton Meredith Jr. who admitted to shooting Landers but claimed it was out of fear for his own safety.

Meredith told detectives that Landers had come to the house earlier and was beating on the door and threatened him before driving off. Meredith claimed Landers returned a short time later and banged on his door again.

Meredith said he answered the door with a gun and Landers was reaching for something inside of his own truck while standing partially in and out of the vehicle. Meredith fired one shot but claimed that he did not know whether or not he hit Landers.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Meredith’s girlfriend had been romantically involved with Landers and that relationship led to a dispute between Meredith and Landers.

Landers was shot through the left arm with the bullet entering his left torso. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Meredith was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.