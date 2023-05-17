COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A wanted East Texas man was captured after leading officials on a motorcycle pursuit, according to the Coffee City Police Department.

On Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., the Coffee City police chief attempted to stop a motorcyclist but when he attempted to make the stop, the driver of the motorcycle drove away leading police on a pursuit.

The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Jerry Stanfield after officials said he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the south bridge in the 8600 block of SH 155. According to the release, Coffee City police provided aid to Stanfield until fire and EMS arrived.

Photo Courtesy of Coffee City Texas Police.

Standfield was reported as a wanted person back in February and officials said when they ran his name they discovered he had several felony warrants. After a search surrounding the crash, police said they found Stanfield was also in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.