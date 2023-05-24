COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A 65-year-old man is in custody after a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was put out to local agencies for him after assaulting two women in Coffee City.

On Tuesday, police responded to SH 155 near Coffee Landing and Diamond Bay Drive after two women were reportedly assaulted by 65-year-old Henry Woods.

Officials said Woods left the scene before police arrived causing them to send out a BOLO to local agencies for him and the vehicle he may be in. The release stated that a Frankston Police Officer contacted Coffee City officials saying he had eyes on Woods at a local gas station.

Officials said Woods was seen getting into the passengers seat of the vehicle described in their BOLO and was headed north on SH 155 into Henderson County. Police were waiting at the county line and was able to stop the vehicle near Midway Package on SH 155 and arrested Woods for the outstanding warrant.

According to judicial records, Woods was charged with assault against elderly or disabled individual.