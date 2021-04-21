Polk County man arrested after firing shots through house toward law officers

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Polk County man who the sheriff’s office said pointed an AR style rifle at law officers and fired shots from in his home has been charged with crimes.

After a brief standoff on April 15, Mickey Howell was taken into custody and and charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was being held in Polk County Jail.

A deputy was called to a house on Sugar Street in Polk County after a woman said she believed her husband was suffering from hallucinations. When the deputy arrived, Howell came out and pointed the weapon.

Howell went back inside and fired several shots “through the walls of the house in the direction of officers,” the news release said.

When an officer contacted Howell by phone, Howell said people were trying to kill him.