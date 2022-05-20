POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Polk County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison with no parole after a Polk County jury found him guilty.

35-year-old Jeffery Merritt McCumber, Jr., of Indian Springs, was found guilty of aggravated first-degree felony offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to evidence in court, the child described ongoing instances of sexual abuse during her childhood.

The victim said that the abuse happened in two different homes in Indian Springs. During questioning, the victim described how she confided to her aunt in June 2020, about what he had done to her.

Other people who testified against McCumber included the following people:

Kaycee Hendrix, a forensic interviewer with Childrenz Haven (a Polk County’s child advocacy center) who interviewed the victim.

Kristi Griffin, a sexual assault nurse examiner with CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, who performed a sexual assault examination.

Polk County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Finigan, who conducted the investigation.

Following the guilty verdict, there was also evidence presented of McCumber’s criminal background which included burglary, theft, evading arrest and violating a protective order.

An Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Police Officer, Michael Bentley, described arresting McCumber during a traffic stop in January 2019. McCumber was charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence after he was caught allegedly attempting to swallow a plastic bag containing a quantity of methamphetamine.

Polk County District Attorney William Lee Hon characterized McCumber in his closing argument as a career criminal whose record suggested that he would never learn his lesson.

“Protect the children of Polk County and send a message that sexual exploitation of children would never be tolerated,” said Hon.