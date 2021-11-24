Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects wanted on felony charges

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them locate two suspects wanted for felony charges.

Ronald Thomas McCracken is wanted for burglary of habitation. Stephanie Renee Silvas is wanted for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance pg 1 < 1g.

If you know where McCracken and Silvas can be found or have any information that can assist deputies with their investigation, please contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.