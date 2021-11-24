Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects wanted on felony charges

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them locate two suspects wanted for felony charges.

Ronald Thomas McCracken is wanted for burglary of habitation. Stephanie Renee Silvas is wanted for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance pg 1 < 1g.

If you know where McCracken and Silvas can be found or have any information that can assist deputies with their investigation, please contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51