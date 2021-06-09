Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who opened fire in subdivision

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who opened fire with a handgun Sunday in the Wild Country Subdivision on FM 2610.

The shooter is described as a white man, with tattoos covering much of his upper body. He was the passenger in a black sedan.

A man told the sheriff’s office that shooter and the driver of the car began cursing at him at stop sign near the entrance of the subdivision and then, when he got of his car to go inside a home, fired shots at him.

The car then sped away going south on FM 2610.

Those with information about the identity of the shooter can submit a tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP or Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.