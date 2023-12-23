POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a grey 2022 Ford F250 that was reportedly stolen near the Colita Loop on Friday.
The truck is gray, has black rims and a small logo on both sides that says “LSOP”, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Officials also said tips can be anonymously submitted on P3tips.com, the P3 app or by calling Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-7867.