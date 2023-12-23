POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a grey 2022 Ford F250 that was reportedly stolen near the Colita Loop on Friday.

The truck is gray, has black rims and a small logo on both sides that says “LSOP”, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Officials also said tips can be anonymously submitted on P3tips.com, the P3 app or by calling Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-7867.