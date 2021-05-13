Polk Sheriff’s Office: Man stalked victim before tying up, beating him

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A man who sheriff’s investigators say stalked and then tied up his male victim has been arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Lee Gibson, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is booked in Polk County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said that on Tuesday deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the On The Road gas station in Leggett after someone reported that a man was tied up in a car.

They found a 49-year-old man in a car bound by ropes who had been assaulted, Lyons said.

Gibson, who was in the store, was taken into custody.

Detectives believe that Gibson had stalked the man and watched him while hiding in woods. Some of Gibson’s belongings were found in the woods near the victim’s house, Lyons said.

Gibson told detectives that he believed the man he is alleged to have assaulted had been using a fake identity and was responsible for a series of felony crimes in Austin, a news release said.