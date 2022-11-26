GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department and Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on the 100 block of Garret Lane that left one dead on Saturday.

After arriving to the scene officers and firefighters said they found a three-year-old female child, a four-year-old male child, a six-year-old male child and a 28-year-old female adult. They immediately began trying to save their lives and they were all then transported to UT Health Texas Cedar Creek Lake.

The six-year-old male child was unresponsive when they arrived and later died, according to officials. The three-year-old and four-year-old are in critical condition have been transferred to a children’s hospital in Dallas. Officials added that the 28-year-old is expected to recover.

Officials said that the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce is investigating the incident with Gun Barrel City Police Department.