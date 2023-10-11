HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after officials said they seized pounds of several different drugs from his vehicle after a pursuit ended in a crash.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Panola County deputies engaged in a pursuit on Highway 59 north with an enhanced Dodge Durango SRT. Authorities said due to the vehicle’s enhancements, officials temporarily lost sight of the vehicle until Marshall PD spotted the driver, LaMonte Deljuan Lester-Terry, filling up the vehicle at a gas station on I-20.

LaMonte Deljuan Lester-Terry. Mugshot Courtesy of Harrison County Judicial Records.

Terry reportedly drove away, which led to another pursuit before losing control of the vehicle and wrecking in front of Ward Plaza. Officials said Terry ran away from the vehicle but with the assistance of K-9 Coffee, Terry was located approximately 200 feet into the woods.

A search of Terry’s vehicle was conducted, which reportedly led to the seizure of 14 pounds of marijuana, 20 cases of promethazine, 1 1/2 pounds of mushrooms and 57 grams of THC vapes.

Courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry was arrested and charged with evading arrest, criminal mischief by Marshall PD and evading arrest, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and 20 counts of possession of dangerous drug by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.