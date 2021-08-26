Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Tyler man charged in death of 3-year-old

Editor’s Note: Some readers may find some of the details disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman will seek the death penalty for one of two people charged in the death of a 3-year-old last year, according to recently filed court documents.

40-year-old Manuel Williams is charged with capital murder for the death of Kodie Williams, a 3-year-old girl found unresponsive in her Tyler home. Police found that she “had numerous bruises to the face,” according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

31-year-old Courtnie Williams is also charged with capital murder, but Putman wrote that the state would not be seeking the death penalty for her.

The warrant stated Courtnie received a FaceTime call from Manuel during which “she observed the child face down on the floor with her buttocks elevated. She said the child had defecated and vomited.”

Courtnie told investigators that “she had witnessed Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, whip her with a belt and hit her in the stomach with a closed fist,” the warrant said.

“Manuel Williams would state that he has witnessed Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face,” it reads. The detective said he had reviewed photos of the child taken at the hospital by another officer.

“I observed significant injuries to the child’s head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back, and legs,” the warrant says. “The injuries appeared to be inflicted injuries, all in different stages of healing. The pattern of injuries appeared to be consistent with different mechanisms used to inflict the injuries.”

The trial was scheduled to begin the first week of October, but has been postponed due to the trial of William Davis, the man accused of murdering multiple heart patients, that is set to begin the week before.