‘Pure meanness’: Lufkin police say vandals damaged building but did not take anything

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Vandals ransacked a Lufkin building causing thousands of dollars in damage.

A person or people broke into the building in 400 block of Angelina Street sometimes Tuesday night and went through offices and storage places being destructive.

Officers who responded to the criminal mischief call found shelves knocked off walls, cabinets pulled down, water pouring out of a stopped up sink and keyboards covered with cleaning solution, a police report said.

The initials NFL were spray painted in big letters on a wall.

“It appears the act was done for pure meanness as nothing was found to be missing,” the police report said.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.