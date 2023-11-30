ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in Anderson County after being pursued by authorities and crashing into a ditch.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene of a burglary in progress reported on Range Road and confronted a man who was near a truck.

Officials said the man got in the truck and fled on county roads with one deflated tire after Constable Doug Lightfoot struck the tire with gunfire.

“The damaged truck tire shredded and separated from the rim, but the driver continued to flee,” officials said. “Texas DPS troopers joined the pursuit and one of the troopers performed a tactical pit maneuver on the truck.”

The truck left the road and came to a stop after crashing into a ditch, according to officials. The driver, identified as Brandon Bennett, of Crockett, was taken into custody where he went to a local hospital for evaluation.

After his release, Bennett was booked into the Anderson County Jail for burglary of habitation and evading arrest.