Rains County Sheriff’s Office says girl abducted by man is in ‘extreme danger’

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man who is accused of abducting a girl.

According to a posting by the office, Justin Gray abducted Lexus Gray from Point, Texas, on Thursday.

Justin Gray is described as 6-1, 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

“The male is known to be dangerous and wanted. The minor female is in extreme danger. He is a registered sex offender and has a parole violation warrant that is active,” the Rains County Sheriff’s Office said.

They could be in the Dallas area, the announcement said.

Those with information are asked to contact Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.