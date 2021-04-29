Registered East Texas sex offender arrested for alleged child abuse

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested last week on a charge that he may have physically abused a child.

24-year-old Weldon Miller was booked on April 21 for “Injury to a Child” for an incident that happened on April 6.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Miller allegedly “pushed the head of [the victim] against the shower wall, causing an injury to his mouth.”

The boy told investigators that Miller did this to him because he put toilet paper in the bathtub. The warrant states that the boy’s mom works out of town during the week.

Child Protective Services examined the boy and confirmed the boy had suffered an injury to the mouth.

The facial injuries can be from having his face slammed into something… These injuries along with the history provided are highly concerning for child abuse. Dr. Suzanne Dakil, Forensic Assessment Center Network

During a FaceTime call on April 6, the warrant states that the victim told his mom that Miller “put me in the bathtub and put my head against the wall.”

The mother was upset and told Miller: “Don’t do that, you’re not supposed to do that to the child, that’s not okay.” Miller responded that he was sorry and would not do it again.

Because he is a registered sex offender, it is unknown why Miller, a Murchison resident, was left in charge of the victim.

Records from the Texas Public Sex Offender website show that Miller registered after being arrested when he was 15 years old for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Henderson County.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. His first court date has not yet been set.