Registered sex offender charged with having meth in his home

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — A registered sex offender in Van Zandt County was charged with a drug crime Friday when he was found to be in possession of meth, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s department deputies were checking on sex offender Jimmy Beggs at his residence when they found meth and a glass pipe often used in taking meth, the department said.
Beggs was arrested and charged with the felony crime of possession of a controlled substance.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said he has implemented a strict policy that requires sex offenders be checked on regularly.
“We will stay on these offenders to ensure their compliance. These checks will be ongoing and can occur at any time,” he said.
