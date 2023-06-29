POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A registered sex offender out of Polk County is wanted by authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating 34-year-old registered sex offender Billy Ray Baletka for a bond surrender – sexual assault.

According to the release, Baletka is 5’9″, weighs 160 lbs. and was last seen in the Indian Springs area in Polk County with his wife on June 28.

If you have any information on Baletka’s whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-327-6810.