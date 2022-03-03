TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday in Smith County after being found guilty in a gas pump skimming scam.

33-year-old Yoelvis Herrera was sentenced after a three-day trial in front of 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson.

On December 4, 2019, detectives with the financial crimes division for the Tyler Police Department found a card skimmer inside a gas station pump.

Investigators set up surveillance at the pump and arrested Herrera four days later when he returned to look for the skimmer.

A release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said that detectives found evidence of gas pump credit card skimming operations in other states during a search on his phone.

The jury was told that Herrera had four previous convictions in Kansas for theft involving stolen credit cards and an open case in Houston for violation of motor vehicle fuel tax requirements.

Detective Jeff Roberts of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Smith County testified that he believed that “only long prison sentences are effective deterrents to the people who commit these crimes,” per the DA’s statement.

The prosecution was led by ADA Noah Coltman and Elizabeth Anderson.