SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report.

According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock.

Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs, according to the report, in reference to Tadlock having a handgun and threatening to do harm to himself and others.

The report said the caller told authorities that Tadlock ran away after making threats, and a short time later, officers located him in a car parked at 1233 South Broadway Street.

When confronted, the report said Tadlock then ran away with the handgun. Officers pursued and later Tadlock allegedly pointed the handgun at the officers and a Sulphur Springs police officer fired his gun, striking him.

Officers administered first aid to Tadlock but he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer.