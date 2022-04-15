DALLAS (KETK) — A 20-year-old Athens man was shot and killed on March 18, around 2 a.m., according to authorities.

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray shot. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ray was in Dallas with a group of friends for a fun weekend on March 18, FOX4 reported.

“He was enjoying himself, doing nothing wrong, but that night, as it ended, he was walking with some friends. They encountered a disturbance that they did not start,” Dallas PD Det. Tonya McDaniel told FOX4.

The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several shots were fired. Dallas police reportedly want to interview Joseph about Ray’s death.

Joseph’s attorney told the Dallas Morning News that Joseph “did not shoot Cameron Ray”, calling Ray’s death a tragedy and saying Joseph extends his condolences to his family. His attorney said the situation escalated without Joseph’s knowledge or consent.

His attorney did not provide details on Joseph speaking with police, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit. Dallas Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective McDaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 047226-2022.