Reported shooting leads Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to find more than $40,000 worth of stolen vehicles

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A shooting investigation at a home in Kilgore led deputies to find more than $40,000 worth of stolen vehicles on the property.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 5859 County Road 292 East in Kilgore.

Rusk County officials were called to the home after a reported shooting. During an initial investigation, it was said that a person was shooting at various items around another person’s home.

It was later determined that the person shooting was possibly a convicted felon, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found several firearms, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

After concluding the initial investigation, two people were arrested. Charles Stafford and Rachel Modisette were taken to the Rusk County Jail without further incident and were charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Possession of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies later received a search warrant in reference to possible stolen property at the home.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office patrol executed the search warrant on the property where Jackie Warren was a resident. She was arrested for an outstanding parole warrant.

Many items previously reported stolen were recovered on the property including:

A 2002 Ford F-150

1997 Suzuki DR 200 motorcycle

KTM 1290 motorcycle engine

2009 Dodge Ram pickup cab

2008 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Dodge Ram pickup

More arrests are expected to be made during the course of further investigation into the property, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The total recovery amount of the stolen vehicles is estimated at $44,150.