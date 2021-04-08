Police: Suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 7 wounded is in custody

BRYAN, Texas – One person is dead and several are injured after a shooting at a cabinet store in Bryan Thursday afternoon.

One person died at the scene, four were critically injured, one suffered a minor injury, one went to the hospital after having an asthma attack , and the last injury is a DPS Trooper that was shot while pursuing the suspect.

According to DPS, the Trooper is in serious but stable condition. His identity has not yet been released.

Bryan Police Department confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets where the shooting took place. They say the motive in unknown at this time.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the male suspect in the shooting was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles away from the cabinet plant.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

He said they are working the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

KAGS, the local NBC affiliate, said police were called out to Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around Brazos County Industrial Park. Detectives are interviewing employees for more information.

At 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the shooting:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.” Gov. Greg Abbott

