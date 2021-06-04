Reward for info on road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old grows to nearly half a million dollars

COSTA MESA, California (KETK/NBC) – The search for the gunman who killed a 6-year-old California boy in a road rage incident continues and the reward for information has grown significantly.

Thanks to donations from anonymous donors, government officials, and community members, the reward for tips in the case now stands at $450,000.

Aiden Leos was shot back on May 21 as he and his mother were headed back to kindergarten when he was shot by a different driver.

The mayor of Costa Mesa says the shooting was “a senseless tragedy that’s been felt by the entire community.”