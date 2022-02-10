HOUSTON (KETK) – Police are searching for a woman who is charged with murder in Houston. 20-year-old Karla Jackelin Morales allegedly lured a man to be killed by MS-13 gang members who had machetes, said the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Morales cut off her ankle monitor and jumped bail five days before her Oct. 25, 2021 trial in connection to the death of 24-year-old Jose Villanueva, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

“She helped plan and plot this vicious execution, and somebody out there knows where she is hiding,” Ogg said. “You can do the right thing by helping deliver justice for Jose’s family, and you can collect a reward for your efforts.”

Five gang members were convicted for murdering Villanueva and have received their prison sentence. Morales is the last to face trial.

Morales is 5 feet tall and has a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. She also has tattoos such as a large one on her upper left chest that says “Alicia.” Morales has several nicknames like “Cherry,” “Karlita,” “Missy,” and “Foxy.”

Morales was also charged with bond jumping. She was free on a $60,000 bond, then on Oct. 20, 2021 she cut off her ankle monitor, which had a GPS tracking device, said authorities. Law enforcement believes Morales is still in the Houston area. She was born in California but also has family in Honduras and El Salvador.

On July 29, 2018, Morales reportedly lured Villanueva to a field near an elementary school to smoke marijuana as part of a late birthday gift. When he arrived, he was stabbed by several MS-13 members with machetes, according to officials, then they shot him repeatedly with a gun when he tried to drag himself away.

Court documents showed Villanueva had hid from the gang members, and the group was looking for him for mocking the gang in a rap music battle.

The man’s decomposing remains were discovered some days later.

Some time ago, when Morales was charged, prosecutors asked a magistrate judge to set her bond at $250,000. The judge set it at $100,000 instead. The bond was later decreased to $60,000 by a district court judge and Morales’ fee for an ankle monitor was also waived.

This case is being prosecuted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s Gangs and Organized Crime Division. The Houston Police Department’s Gangs Division investigated the murder.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to her capture. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.