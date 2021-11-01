Robbery suspect captured by Longview police

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers responded to Walmart located at 2440 Gilmer Rd. in reference to a robbery at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers made contact with a victim who claimed that a male perpetrator assaulted the victim in the parking lot, demanding their keys and money. Longview police managed to identify the alleged robber as 54-year-old Oscar Wright Jr. of Longview.

Over the course of the investigation, Longview police officers located the suspect’s vehicle on the 3600 block of Gilmer Road.

Oscar Wright Jr. was arrested and booked into Gregg County Jail on a count of robbery, a felony 1 offense.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and detectives are gathering more evidence. Longview Police also indicated that additional charges may be filed.

LPD is asking for anyone that has information about this matter to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org