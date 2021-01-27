Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for person responsible for killing man late Tuesday night

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for killing a man late Tuesday night.

According to the department, around 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 1800 block of County Road 423. When they arrived, they found Scott Reneau deceased.

Reneau had six grandchildren.

“It was just devastating. Everyone around the community knows Scott, I mean he’s so well known,” said Ricky Thompson, a close friend of Reneau.

Reneau was killed inside the building, which used to hold a company called Tru Core Energy. Neighbors suspected it was an illegal game room. However, investigators have not confirmed that as of this writing.

We want to make sure we do everything correctly. This is a capital murder investigation.” Sheriff Johnwayne Valzdez

Now, officials are looking for a male suspect who has a medium complexion, is around 5’6″ to 5’8″, and has a medium build. They say he was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants.

When caught, the sheriff’s office plans to charge him with capital murder.

“I pray that they catch whoever did this and apprehend them and bring them into justice because the Reneau family no one deserves this,” said Thompson.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office or Rusk County Crimestoppers.