RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man was arrested in Rusk County and is accused of stealing assorted tools and two lawn tractors reported to value $22,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a burglary report on June 26 in the 1800 block of CR 1124 in Kilgore where two commercial grade zero turn lawn tractors and assorted tools were reported stolen.

An investigation identified Nicholas Peterson, 25 of Kilgore, as a suspect, according to authorities, and both lawn tractors were recovered and returned to their owner.

Peterson was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on June 28 on non-related charges, and a warrant for the burglary charges was issued in Rusk County the next day. Officials said he is awaiting transfer to the Rusk County Jail.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as the investigation continues,” Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said in a statement.