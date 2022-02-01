RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man is behind bars and facing several charges related to cattle theft in the fall of 2021.

According to a statement from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, special agents showed up at Robinson’s door with an arrest warrant on Jan. 27. Robinson resisted arrest but was finally subdued by the agents and deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The location of Robinson’s home was not released in the statement. He faces the following charges:

Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows

Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 26 heifers

Third-degree felony, Issuance of Bad Check, Shelby County, related to payment for cattle

Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Upshur County, related to theft of 13 head of cattle

Evading arrest, Rusk County

Resisting Arrest, Rusk County

Harassment/Bond Forfeiture, Upshur County

Insurance Fraud, Henderson County

The release stated that Robinson allegedly committed the crimes in September and October of 2021. He is being held in the Rusk County Jail on a $267,000 bond.

The special rangers would like to acknowledge the assistance of the following agencies and departments: Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Special Ranger Larry Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment.

“But if something goes sideways,” he said, “TSCRA can step in to help. We’ve been doing it since 1877.