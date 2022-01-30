RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, as well as several other law enforcement agencies, are actively pursuing two suspects that allegedly robbed two homes on Sunday.

The suspects have been described as two white men in their mid 20s, who are also being considered armed and dangerous with handguns and rifles. The two are alleged to have robbed two Rusk County residences and are believed to be on foot in the area of the 2000 block of Highway 43 – northeast of Henderson, traveling north.

Officials have advised any residents in the area to remain vigilant and lock all doors, as well as to refrain from confronting the suspects. If anyone sees these subjects or has any information about them, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 or 903-657-3581.