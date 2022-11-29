RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday night, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Clayton’s convenient store off of Highway 322 regarding a shooting.

The caller explained that a man had been shot at the store and the suspect ran away.

Deputies from Rusk and Gregg County arrived on scene at 6:54 p.m. and the victim was treated and released at the scene. The victim advised that the suspect was attempting to steal his vehicle, according to authorities.

According to the report, the suspect, Tyler Arryngton Wallace, was located a short time later and arrested.

For more information on this case, visit the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.