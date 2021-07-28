Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for man wanted for murder

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of murdering a woman Tuesday night, according to a release from the department.

At 8:21 p.m., deputies did a welfare check at a home on CR 232 and found a white female dead. Her identity and potential cause of death were not released.

The Texas Rangers were called in to begin a homicide investigation and Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe was sent to the scene as well.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Coy Jones Sr., a Henderson native. He is a white male, approximately six feet tall, and weighs 190 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office did not release what evidence led them to name Jones as the suspect.

Jones was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He should be considered “armed and dangerous” and was last seen in the 300 block of HWY 79, which is near several local businesses and Fair Park. Deputies are currently searching the area with a drone and patrol staff.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez has told KETK News that there is not much more information he can release as of this writing. He did state that he “wants Jones to know that we want him to contact us and turn himself in.”

If you see Jones, do not contact him. Sheriff Valdez asks that residents call 911 instead.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.