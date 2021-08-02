Rusk County Sheriff’s Office searching for 19-year-old man wanted for sexual assault

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man who is wanted for sexual assault.

The RCSO said that the 19 year old, identified as Eligah Johnson, is 5’7″ and weighs around 145 lbs. Johnson also has a birthmark above his left eye.

Johnson has a warrant for the criminal offense of sexual assault, a second degree felony.

The RCSO said Johnson is known to frequent the Kilgore area.

Any person who knows where Johnson could be is encouraged to contact the RCSO at 903-657-3581 or the Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477. Individuals who provide information can remain anonymous.