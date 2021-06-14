Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seizes 30 fighting roosters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has seized what it says are 30 fighting roosters from a property on County Road 2164.

Equipment used to train roosters to fight also was seized, said information posted Monday by the office.

“Warrants are being issued for the owners of the birds,” the announcement said.

The sheriffs deputies began investigating the property last week after receiving a tip that rooster fighting was taking place there.

The sheriff’s office has contacted the SPCA in Dallas to assist with the placement of the birds.