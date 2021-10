RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sherriff’s Office is looking for the man pictured above, as he is a suspect in a string of burglaries.

The incidents happened in the area of Rusk County Rd. 296.

Authorities are currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

If you have any information pertaining to this person, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 657-3581 to speak with Deena Brightwell or Michael Pyers.