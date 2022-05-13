RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A woman is wanted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, investigators executed a controlled substance search warrant on Gray Street in Henderson. Officials seized suspected methamphetamine at the scene.

The owner of the residence is Brenda Gray Sorrow, 43 of Henderson, and she was home when officials were there. Sorrow now has an outstanding warrant for possession of meth.

Any person with information pertaining to the above investigations or information pertaining to location of Sorrow are encouraged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581, or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Rusk County Judge Chad Dean issued the warrants for this case, and Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 Jana Enloe provided the arrest warrants.

The RCSO said they are also grateful for all law enforcement that helped with the investigation.