RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk man was arrested for invasive visual recording after allegedly stealing his his coworker’s intimate photos from her phone, according to an arrest warrant.

Michael Andrew Dorsey, 26 of Rusk, allegedly sent himself a female coworker’s intimate photos without her consent while he had her phone to order pizza at work, arrest documents show. An arrest warrant describes his coworker’s report to Crockett Police Department.

According to Crockett Police Department, the coworker began to be suspicious after she noticed Dorsey was taking to long to order the pizza. Dorsey’s arrest warrant said he sent the photos to his own phone via text message and then deleted the text message which his coworker found in her deleted messages.

The female coworker reportedly confronted Dorsey who denied having sent the photos and offered up his phone for her to look through. The coworker reportedly looked through Dorsey’s deleted messages and found the same text with her photos.

Arrest documents said that the coworker recorded this on video and submitted the recording, activity log and contact information from both phones to Crockett Police Department.

Dorsey was booked into Houston County Jail on a charge of invasive visual recording and was held on $5,000 bond until he bonded out on May 2.