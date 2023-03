RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a man who they say attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

The individual attempted to use the counterfeit money at a Rusk business on Thursday.

“If you know this person, please contact the Rusk Police Department at 903-683-2677 or you can email TIPS@rusktx.org with any information about this individual.” Rusk Police Department