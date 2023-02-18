RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department announced that they are looking for two men seen on video outside of a smoke shop that had its window broken on Saturday.

Rusk PD responded to a criminal mischief report at 370 North Main Street around 8:56 a.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, it was determined that a rock had been thrown at a stores window after investigating the scene.

Officials said that if you recognize either of the people in the video you can call Officer T. Smith at 430-244-3715 or 903-683-2677.